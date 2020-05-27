CEO says COVID-19 a rough ride for Bathurst Regional Airport

The Bathurst Regional Airport says travel restrictions related to COVID-19 are taking their toll on the airline industry and that it will be at least three years before there is a return to normal service.

Executive director and CEO Jamie Degrace says the airport hasn't had any passengers since early April and that it's forecasting a 70-percent degrees in traffic overall for the year.

But Degrace warns that's only if provincial boarder restrictions are modified to allow more flow.

When passenger traffic does return, he says he expects it will be gradual, adding both airlines and airports will require assistance to weather these difficult times.

Degrace says there are currently no Air Canada passenger flights slated for Bathurst in June, noting the airline's flight schedule is down around 90-percent overall.

He says losing Air Canada would be a major blow to the airport, as attracting a new carrier would be a monumental task at this time.

But that doesn't mean activity at the Bathurst Regional Airport has ground completely to a halt.

Degrace says the facility is considered essential for services like air ambulance, coast guard, medical supplies, and forest fire response, but with little to no revenue government assistance is required.

He says the CEWS wage subsidy program helps cover a portion of the cost of critical staff who remain, but fails to address large operational costs associated with keeping the facility up and running.

While the industry supports government efforts aimed at keeping a healthy population, Degrace adds the airport must ensure it doesn't take on too much debt through loans.

Even with wage subsidies, Degrace the airport has still had to limit spending in dramatically reduce spending and lay off over 60-percent of its workforce.

He hopes to have everyone back to work as soon as possible.

Degrace says several protocol changes have been made since the onset of COVID-19 and will continue going forward.

In addition to strict cleaning protocols, he says masks are mandatory for all passengers and that physical distancing will be strictly enforced.

He says there will temperature checks and other means of screening as well as changes to the way baggage is handled and moved.

Degrace says allowing only passengers into the terminal building once commercial traffic resumes is also under consideration.

