CEO says Vitalite Health Network ready to tackle COVID-19 but needs full co-operation

The Vitalite Health Network says it's ready to deal with COVID-19 but needs everyone's full co-operation to face challenges related to the pandemic.

President and CEO Gilles Lanteigne says the current situation to take unusual measures to protect patients and staff and that it's important to follow instructions and measures announced by health officials.

Lanteigne says the network's Virtual Emergency Operations Centre is on high alert and local emergency coordination centres are in place in Bathurst, Campbellton, Edmundston, and Moncton.

He says patient visits are banned in all network facilities except for palliative care, pediatrics and obstetrics where only one immediate family member or designated care partner is permitted to visit.

Six screening clinics are now in operation and are located at at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont UHC, Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hopital, Edmundston Regional Hospital, Campbellton Regional Hospital, Chaleur Regional Hospital and Tracadie Hospital. Lanteigne says screening is done by appointment only following triage by Tele-Care 811 or by a family physician.

Additional clinics could open as needed and Lanteigne says 19 screening tests have been carried out as of March 17th.

Non-emergency patient services such as elective surgeries, ambulatory clinics, and imaging have been suspended while patients needing blood work should only go to the hospital in the case of an emergency.

Lanteigne says admissions are being strictly controlled and efforts are being made to safely send patients back home or to a nursing home.

As a preventative measure, Lanteigne says self-serve stations have been eliminated from most facility cafeterias and the packaging of some products has increased.

He says seating in several areas has been reduced in an effort to promote social distancing.

Parking fees are on hold at Dr-Georges-L.-Dumont UHC, Tracadie Hospital, Enfant-Jesus RHSJ† Hospital, and Chaleur Regional Hospital in order to limit the spread of the virus related to cash exchanges.

Lanteigne says training activities have been removed from network facilities until at least March 29th, with the exception of the nursing preceptorship program, students in the master's nurse practitioner program, and medical residents.

Volunteers are being told to stay home for their own safety and to practice social distancing instructions.



All volunteer-operated boutiques are temporarily closed.

Lanteigne says existing resources to support staff dealing with stress or anxiety surrounding COVID-19 are in place such as the Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP).

Lanteigne says employees and physicians returning from trips abroad on, or after March 13th are required to self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the country visited.

Meanwhile, Lanteigne says physicians have received directives as to the importance of immediately implementing virtual consultations with patients and to avoid crowding waiting rooms.

He says the doctors have all been directed on how to proceed with COVID-19 triage and to direct eligible patients to a screening clinic in an effort to free up 811 Tele-Care.

As for equipment, Lanteigne says the network has a total of 71 operating ventilators, 10 ventilators in inventory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont UHC, and has ordered twelve more.

In an effort to keep the public up to date, Lanteigne says a section for COVID-19 has been added to the network's website.

It includes such things as service reductions, measures to curb the spread of the virus, as well as signs and symptoms and steps to take in case of infection.