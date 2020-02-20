CEOs of New Brunswick health authorities defend health reform plan

The CEOs of New Brunswick's two regional health authorities are defending a plan that would have seen a reform of the province's health-care system, including the overnight closure of emergency departments at six community hospitals.

The two executives appeared before a committee of the New Brunswick legislature today to face questions about the plan that was halted Sunday night by Premier Blaine Higgs.

Higgs said there were gaps in the plan that prompted him to reverse course, and has since vowed to visit the six communities and hold a health summit in June.

The backlash against the plan resulted in one government member saying he couldn't support it, and the resignation of the deputy premier to sit as an Independent.

Vitalite CEO Gilles Lanteigne says health services are an emotional issue and no reforms are ever welcomed with open arms, but there was a rollout plan to implement the changes.

Horizon CEO Karen McGrath says the plan had been in the works since last September and the implementation had not begun.