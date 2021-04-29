CFCAA marks Autism Awareness Month with book donations to Chaleur Region libraries

The Chaleur Autism and Asperger Family Center is wrapping up 'Autism Awareness Month' by restocking library shelves in the region.

In an effort to raise awareness about the challenges and joys the advent of autism brings to families, the CFCAA is giving libraries in Petit-Rocher, Beresford, and Bathurst a series of ten books by Moncton author Patrick Hardy.

The 'Mon ami Sam' series introduces the different barriers children diagnosed with autism face on a daily basis and explore the different levels of the autism spectrum.

Hardy is the father of a child diagnosed with autism and uses his lived experience to explain to youth what autism is and how it manifests itself.