CFIA: Recalled peaches may have been sold nationally

Fresh peaches from California-based Prima Wawona are being recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the affected products may have been sold nationally under various brands.

A list of the recalled peaches can be found on the CFIA's website.

The department is warning the public not to consume, and retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes not to serve, use, or sell the peaches.

The CFIA says the recalled peaches should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

