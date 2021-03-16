Chaleur ATV Club fundraiser jackpot hits $318K

People from across the province have been trying to get their hands on a local Chase-the-Ace fundraiser jackpot.

With 25 cards remaining the Chaleur ATV Club's Chase-the-Ace jackpot is sitting at $318,000.

People from across the province have been pulling out all the stops trying to get a piece of the region's largest jackpot to date.

The Acadie-Nouvelle reports two women from Moncton even made the trip to Petit-Rocher to buy $2,200 in raffle tickets.

Half of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help fund the club's local projects while a portion will go to to the Friends of Healthcare organization and local Golden Age Clubs.

The next draw takes place Tuesday night.

The consolation prize is estimated at around $25,000.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)