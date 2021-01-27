Chaleur ATV Club taking 'zero tolerance' stance on on crime following threat of arson

The Chaleur ATV Club is taking taking recent threats to burn down one of its shelters seriously.

The club says the Teagues Like shelter near Bathurst fell victim to crime recently when a wood stove was stolen, but information somebody wants to destroy it in an act of arson is 'nothing short of disturbing'.

President Frederic Mallet-Boudreau says the club is now taking a 'zero tolerance' stance towards crime and will report all incidents to police.

Mallet-Boudreau is calling on all clubs and their members to take the same position.

He says shelters are a resource that could save a life.

