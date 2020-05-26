Chaleur Chamber of Commerce holding 'virtual' AGM Tuesday afternoon

The Chaleur Chamber of Commerce holds its annual general meeting Tuesday afternoon...electronicall of course.

Manager Julie Pinette says there have been seven nominations for six boar positions an that nominations will also be accepted from the floor.

Pinette says holding a 'virtual AGM' is quite challenging an hopes the chamber will be able to return to in-person AGMs in the future.

She says physical meetings allow members to network.

Pinette adds celebrating the Chamber's accomplishments electronically just isn't the same as celebrating in person.