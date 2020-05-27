Chaleur Chamber of Commerce holds AGM, elections

The Chaleur Chamber of Commerce says its board of directors has achieved equal representation of both men and women.

The Chamber held its annual general meeting and elections electronically on Tuesday, and and says the new ten-member board consists of representatives from several Chaleur Region business sectors.

Members of the board include:

Michael Petrovic- Au Bootlegger- President

Patrick Duguay- Scotiabank- 1st Vice-President

Véronique Bourque- City of Bathurst- 2nd Vice-President

Patrick Levesque- Grant Thornton- Treasurer

Jessica Poirier- Kent & White- Past-President

Denis Boudreau- BDC- Director

Janine Daigle- Chaleur Tourism- Diretor

Carole Caron- CLADinc.- Director

Erica Lynn Scott- Keller Williams Realty- Director

Liza Robichaud- Liza Robichaud Lawyer- Director

Edgar Gionet- MicoAge- Director

General director Julie Pinette reported a successful year with the Chamber having been more present and involved in the Chaleur Region business community.

Pinette says the Chamber recorded record attendance at all of its event.

Meanwhile, the Chamber says its Hive / Business Immigration Mentorship Program had a successful year, noting four new start-ups were added to the business community as a result of the initiative.

Pinette says the Chamber is growing and in a better position than it was last year.

Though there could be delays, Pinette says the Chamber will be creative to ensure annual activities like its golf tournament and 'Business Excellence Awards Gala' will proceed as planned.

