Chaleur Chamber of Commerce holds AGM, elections
The Chaleur Chamber of Commerce says its board of directors has achieved equal representation of both men and women.
The Chamber held its annual general meeting and elections electronically on Tuesday, and and says the new ten-member board consists of representatives from several Chaleur Region business sectors.
Members of the board include:
- Michael Petrovic- Au Bootlegger- President
- Patrick Duguay- Scotiabank- 1st Vice-President
- Véronique Bourque- City of Bathurst- 2nd Vice-President
- Patrick Levesque- Grant Thornton- Treasurer
- Jessica Poirier- Kent & White- Past-President
- Denis Boudreau- BDC- Director
- Janine Daigle- Chaleur Tourism- Diretor
- Carole Caron- CLADinc.- Director
- Erica Lynn Scott- Keller Williams Realty- Director
- Liza Robichaud- Liza Robichaud Lawyer- Director
- Edgar Gionet- MicoAge- Director
General director Julie Pinette reported a successful year with the Chamber having been more present and involved in the Chaleur Region business community.
Pinette says the Chamber recorded record attendance at all of its event.
Meanwhile, the Chamber says its Hive / Business Immigration Mentorship Program had a successful year, noting four new start-ups were added to the business community as a result of the initiative.
Pinette says the Chamber is growing and in a better position than it was last year.
Though there could be delays, Pinette says the Chamber will be creative to ensure annual activities like its golf tournament and 'Business Excellence Awards Gala' will proceed as planned.