Chaleur Chamber of Commerce recognizes hard-working Chaleur Region entrepreneurs

The Chaleur Chamber of Commerce recognized some hard-working entrepreneurs Thursday night at its annual 'Business Excellence Awards Gala'.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gala was held at a reduced capacity and tickets were sold by bubbles.

The 2020 award winners include:

Business Excellence (More than 10 employees): Michel Arseneau - Carpet Ranch/Grange a Tapis,

Business Excellence (Less than 10 employees): Sylvain Lagace & Carole Caron-CLAD Inc.,

Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year: Antoine Attard - Pizza13,

Women Entrepreneur of the Year: Eve Arseneau & Marie-Pierre Godin-Mind - Peace Centre Mieux-Etre,

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Athina Hudon - L'Igloo,

Resilience & Innovation: Melissa Ellis - Out of the Closet Boutique.

The new 'Resilience & Innovation' category was created this year to recognize business owners who demonstrated the abilities to be creative and adapt during the pandemic.

Chamber General Director Julie Pinette says entrepreneurs work hard to ensure economic growth, and that their businesses are employers that make it possible to live, work, and play in the region.

The gala took place at Danny's Inn & Conference Centre in Beresford.