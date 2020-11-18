Chaleur Mooseheads bow out of 2020-21 season

The Chaleur Mooseheads are taking a year off from the Acadie-Chaleur Senior Hockey League.

With the Petit-Rocher arena closed for renovations, General manager Brian Landry tells the Acadie-Nouvelle the club couldn't find a place to play home games.

Landry says there wasn't enough ice-time at the Beresford arena and that the KC Irving Centre is out because the Acadie-Bathurst Titan's contract won't allow other junior or senior teams to play there.

The League says the the Mooseheads won't be penalized for their absence.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)