Chaleur Outstanding Youth Awards to take place in virtual format

The Bathurst Youth Centre is looking to recognize young people who are making outstanding contributions in the development, enhancement, and promotion of youth issues in the Chaleur Region.

The annual Chaleur Outstanding Youth Awards recognizes local youth 18-year-old and under in such categories as sports, academics, performing arts, and perseverance.

Nominations are being accepted until April 30th.

A recognition ceremony will take place virtually at the end of May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.