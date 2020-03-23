Chaleur Region businesses already feeling impact of pandemic, says Chamber

The Chaleur Chamber of Commerce says the COVID-19 pandemic has already had a 'major impact' on local businesses.

But general director Julie Pinette tells the Northern Light she sees businesses adapting to recent social distancing measures by offering things like on-line buying as well as take-out and delivery services.

Pinette says the Chamber is exploring the possibility of hiring a consultant to help local businesses cope with the crisis.

Once the pandemic is behind us, Bathurst mayor Paolo Fongemie says the city will work with Fredericton and Ottawa to see what can be done to help local businesses.

Until then, Fongemie says, the focus should be on abiding by directives set out by health officials.

(with files from the Northern Light)