Chaleur Region candidates set for upcoming provincial election



It will be a three-way race in each of the Chaleur Region's three ridings in the upcoming provincial election.

In the Restigouche-Chaleur riding, incumbent Daniel Guitard is running under the Liberal banner, Louis Robichaud is running for the Conservatives while Marie Lariviere seeks to represent the riding under the Greens.

Pierre Duguay-Boudreau is running for the Green Party in Bathurst-West-Beresford, Anne Bard-Lavigne for the Tories, and Rene Legacy for the Liberals.

Looking to represent Bathurst-East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore are incumbent Denis Landry for the Liberals, Amanda Keast for the PCs, and Robert Kryszko for the Green Party.

The New Brunswick People's Alliance isn't running any candidates in any of the three Chaleur Region ridings.

New Brunswick voters are scheduled to cast their ballots on September 14th.