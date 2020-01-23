Chaleur Region experiencing increase in visitors from other parts of province

More New Brunswickers have been visiting the region over the past year according to the Chaleur Regional Tourism Office.

Director Janine Daigle tells the Northern Light the uptick is mainly due to provincial tourism campaigns.

She adds several new businesses popping up in the downtown Bathurst area are also helping.

Most visitors to region have been from Quebec, however Belledune mayor Joe Noel says he's notice more tourists from Ontario visiting and choosing to say longer.

