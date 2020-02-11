Chaleur Region figure skater heading to Ontario for Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

A Chaleur Region athlete will be representing Team New Brunswick at a national competition later this month.

Figure skater Molly Kane is the only athlete from the region who will be competing at the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Janie McGraw and Mario Richard, both figure skaters from the Acadian Peninsula are also competing.

The athletes were selected based on their performance at last year's Special Olympics NB Provincal Winter Games in Miramichi.

The New Brunswick delegation includes 34 athletes, nine coaches, and seven support & mission staff, including Bathurst's Lorna Daley.

The games take place February 23rd to March 1st.