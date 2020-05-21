Chaleur Region golf season gets underway

It's back to the links for Chaleur Region golfers.

The golf season got underway at the Gowan Brae Golf & Country Club on Thursday.

But club manager Adam Chamberlain as there are several changes to operations this year as the province moves forward in its COVID-19 recovery.

Among those changes, Chamberlain says golfers will be required to following physical distancing measures at all times and that only one person will be permitted per power cart.

He says there are no rakes, ball washers, or benches this year and that golfers aren't permitted to touch flag sticks.

Chamberlain adds the clubhouse is open but at a reduced capacity in an effort to comply with physical distancing measures.

