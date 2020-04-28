Chaleur Region golfers could tee-off by end of May

Now that the New Brunswick government has eased some restrictions related to COVID-19, golf courses in the Chaleur Region are looking forward to the upcoming season.

The Squire Green Golf Club says it will have a better idea of what the upcoming golf season will look like in the coming weeks.

Course manager Cyril Courton says there's still a bit of snow on the fairways but expects golfers will be able to tee-off, with some safety restrictions, by the end of May.

Courton expects to have more information for members sometime next week.

Meanwhile the Gowan Brae Golf & Country Club hopes to welcome golfers by mid-May.

Though there will restrictions tied to outings when the season gets underway, manager Adam Chamberlain believes people are excited to get out and enjoy some outdoor activity.