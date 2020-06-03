Chaleur Region grads to receive diplomas in small, modified in-person ceremonies

High school graduation ceremonies in the Chaleur Region are a go, just not in the traditional sense.

With around 200 graduates and a provincial cap on gatherings due to COVID-19, ESN plans to hand out diplomas on June 19th if groups of 50 or more are permitted, or on June 18th and 19th if the ten-person limit remains.

In a statement provided to our news room my ESN principal Paul Thibodeau, the school says a limit of either four guests per student or two has been set, depending on what provincial restrictions dictate at the time.

No matter the scenario, the school says all public health measures will be strictly adhered to.

Meanwhile, 117 students at Bathurst High School are expected to receive their diplomas at an in-person ceremony with family on June 19th.

BHS principal Shaun Macdonald tells the Northern Light says students will have to schedule a time and proceed one-at-a-time.

He says ceremony speeches along with prom-related events like election of King and Queen will take place virtually, but adds prom itself is a no-go due to COVID-19 restrictions.

(with files from the Northern Light)