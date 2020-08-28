Chaleur Region leaders lay out priorities for provincial candidates

Chaleur Region MLAs will have their work cut out for them after the upcoming provincial election.

Local mayors and business leaders are laying out their priorities for the provincial government as well as newly-elected MLAs for the region's three ridings.

The Northern Light reports jumpstarting the local economy, bolstering local tourism, and bringing commercial flights back to the Bathurst Regional Airport are on their 'to do' list.

Local leaders say helping local businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and rekindling talks around a proposed iron processing plant in Belledune are also priorities.

Chaleur Chamber of Commerce general manager Julie Pinette tells our news government needs to support the region's businesses by cutting taxes, reducing regulatory burdens and establishing a plan for its economic recovery.

Pinette says local business, mostly tourism operators, have been the hardest hit by the pandemic.

(with files from the Northern Light)