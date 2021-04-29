Chaleur Region mayoral candidates debate social, community issues at Chamber debate
Mayoral candidates from the Chaleur Region gave their stance on social and community issues last night at a debate organized by the Chaleur Chamber of Commerce.
Nine candidates in all took part.
General Director Julie Pinette says the Chamber is delighted to see cadidates committed to issues affecting the business sector, but adds it will remain vigilent to ensure those commitments emerge after the election.
Municipal election are slated for May 10th.