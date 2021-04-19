Chaleur Region mayoral candidates to debate community, social issues ahead of vote

Voters in the Chaleur Region are getting an opportunity to hear where their candidates stand on social and community issues.

The Chaleur Chamber of Commerce is holding an electoral debate for mayoral candidates from Bathurst, Beresford, Petit-Rocher, and Belledune.

The debate is scheduled for April 28th at Gowan Brae Golf & Country Club, however due to COVID-19 restrictions, only candidates, organizers, and media will be permitted to attend in-person.

The Chamber says citizens can catch the event once it's uploaded to YouTube.

Municipal elections in the province are slated for May 10th.

