Chaleur Region mayors await provincial policing study's release

Chaleur Region mayors will soon get a look at a much-anticipated study on policing in the province.

Despite being held up by pandemic-related restrictions, the province says the study is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The Chaleur Regional Service Commission wrapped up its own study back in 2019 which suggests a single police force for the region.

The Chaleur Region is served by three separate police agencies: the Bathurst Police Department, BNPP, and RCMP.

(with files from the Northern Light)