Chaleur Region mayors say loss of Maritime Bus route a blow to northern NB

Chaleur Region mayors say a decision by Maritime Bus to cut its Campbellton to Moncton is a major blow to northern New Brunswick.

Beresford mayor Jean-Guy Grant, and Nigadoo mayor Charles Doucet tell the North Light the route is an essential service for those travelling to the southern part of the province for things like medical services.

Maritime Bus asked the province for financial help but was refused.

Bathurst mayor Lee Stever says the premier didn't even reach out to local mayors to see what kind of impact cancelling the route would have on local communities.