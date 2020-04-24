Chaleur Region MLA: Politicians responding to COVID-19 in 'typical NB fashion'

A Chaleur Region MLA says the province's politician's have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in typical New Brunswick fashion.

Restigouche-Chaleur MLA Daniel Guitard says the pandemic seems to have brought provincial politicians together to work for the well being of New Brunswickers.

Guitard says he would always like to see the province do more, but it seems as though both provincial and federal politicians are doing what they can.

Meanwhile, Guitard thanks residents for their cooperation in following physical distancing measures set out by the province.

He says it's evident they are taking the pandemic seriously and that the results are showing.



