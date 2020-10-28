Chaleur region municipalities could invite Coast Guard to train in bay

Bathurst's mayor thinks the Bay of Chaleur would serve as a great training area for the Canadian Coast Guard.

Paolo Fongemie recently floated the idea of inviting the coast guard to train in in bay at a recent meeting of the Chaleur Region Service Commission.

Each year the Coast Guard trains candidates at its 26 stations across the country, including two in the southern part of the province.

Paolo Fongemie says the training programs wouldn't cost municipalities and would improve local rescue programs already in place.

With a regional approach, Fongemie says the training would result in additional resources as well as complement the work currently done by local firefighters.



(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)