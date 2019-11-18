Chaleur Region nursing home workers reject latest contract offer

Unionized workers at two Chaleur Region nursing homes have voted overwhelmingly against the provincial government's latest contract offer.

Over the next few weeks, CUPE says, nursing home workers across New Brunswick will be voting on the latest deal which proposes wage increases of five and a half per cent.

But the union is asking for increases of three per cent over four years, along with a special fund devoted to the recruitment and retention of workers.

CUPE says 90 per cent of workers at Villa Sormany in Robertville voted to reject the deal while 93.4 per cent of workers at Foyer Notre Dame de Lourdes in Bathurst voted no.

No job action can take place until all affected members have had a chance to vote.

That's not expected to happen until the New Year.

(with files from Charles Renshaw)