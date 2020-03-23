Chaleur Region police adapt to COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 isn't keeping Chaleur Region police officers from their duties, although some safety measures have been implemented because of the on-going pandemic.

In addition to practicing social distancing, Bathurst Police Chief Ernie Boudreau tells the Northern Light his officers have received protective equipment like masks and sanitizer and that procedures have been modified to limit contact with the public.

Though still operating, both the Bathurst Police Department and the BNPP have closed their offices to the public.

They've also stopped requests for criminal record checks and fingerprints until further notice.

Meanwhile, the RCMP continues to operate, however some detachments have either reduced or suspended certain front-counter/in-detachment services.

The RCMP encourages the public to check with their local detachment for information on which services are currently available.

(with files from the Northern Light)

