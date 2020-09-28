Chaleur Region Tourism: Outdoor activities popular among visitors this summer

Tourists seeking adventure in the Chaleur Region amid the COVID-19 pandemic found exactly what they were looking for.

Tourism Director Janine Daigle says there weren't as many visitors to the region in previous years's due to provincial border restrictions.

But Daigle says those who did visit were looking for space and outdoor activities, noting a 400 per cent increase in users of the Nepisiguit Mi'gmaq Trail.

This season, Daigle says, visits were short, taking place mostly on weekends, and that tourists opted for campgrounds, chalets, or staying with family and friends.

Meanwhile, with a second wave underway as announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week, Daigle says it's tough to say how COVID-19 will affect the upcoming winter tourism season.

Daigle says operators are hopeful the region's snowmobiling season will be in full force along with all other outdoor activities.

She says an increase in visitor numbers this winter is possible with 'snowbirds' expected to travel less this winter.