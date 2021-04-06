Chaleur Regional Hospital Auxiliary calling it quits after eight decades of service

After near eight decades of serving the community, the Chaleur Regional Hospital Auxiliary is calling it quits.

The volunteer group had its first meeting back in 1941 under the name 'Ladies Aide'.

In addition to raising money for the Chaleur Regional Hospital, it operated the gift shop at the Chaleur Regional Hospital for nearly 30 years until is closed last year.

Last week the group announced it would be closing its chapter due to age demographics as well as reasons related to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The group has made a $100,000 donation to the foundation being used to set up a scholarship fund for staff.