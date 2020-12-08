Chaleur Regional Service Commission adopts 2021 budget
Economic development is on the Chaleur Regional Service Commission's list of priorities for 2021.
Board president Joe Noel says funds in the commission's nearly $8 million budget have been earmarked to pay for the creation of a economic development plan for the region.
Funds for the regional tourism office are up a little over $18K from 2020 with Noel saying the commission wants to do more to promote the region.
The budget also includes about $1.5 million for work at the Red Pine landfill.
Nearly $760K is set aside for power generation, however that will be offset by electricity sold to NB Power.
(with files from the Northern Light)