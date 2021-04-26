Chaleur Regional Service Commission reports surplus

The Chaleur Regional Service Commission says it's finances are in good standing and hopes to finish out the year with a balanced budget.

The commission's audited financial statements show a surplus in in most of its departments.

Executive Director Jocelyne Hachey says money not spend will be divided among municipalities based on the commission's contribution formula.

The commission has also given the thumbs up to a nearly $1 million tender to Kenny's Trucking for infrastructure work at the Red Pine Landfill.

The work includes capping a cell and is expected to get underway by mid-summer.

Meanwhile, the commission has voted in favour of a regional economic development plan.

The working document focuses on regional coordination, accessibility, and quality of life.

(with files from the Northern Light)