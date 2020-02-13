Chaleur Regional Service Commission serves lockout notice to 23 unionized workers

The Chaleur Regional Service Commission says it has served a lockout notice to twenty-three of its unionized workers with CUPE Local 4193.

The commission says the lockout is effective Thursday at 5pm and comes following twenty-three months of negotiations which have resulted in an impasse.

The last collective agreement expired on December 31st, 2017.

Commission chair Joe Noel says, ""Because of the non-reconciliation on elements that we consider of great importance, we unfortunately had no choice but to proceed with the lockout notice."

As a result of the lockout, the commission says the Red Pine landfill in Allardville will shut down on weekends until further notice.

Noel says the commission hopes for a quick resolution to the work conflict.