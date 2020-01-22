Chaleur Tourism Office launches 2020 Tourism Guide

The Chaleur Tourism Office has launched its 2020 tourism guide.

Director Janine Daigle says the guide's cover features a picture of the Beresford salt marsh with colours showcasing the warm atmosphere that characterizes the region.

The guide is designed to help familiarize visitors to the region and includes several communities and Local Service Districts as well as information on accommodations, restaurants, activities, and unique experiences.

20,000 copies were printed and will be distributed to Visitor Information Centres, displayed at local businesses, and will be used at tourism and trade shows.

The guide will soon be available on-line on the Chaleur Tourism website.