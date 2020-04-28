Chaleur Tourism Office says 'staycations' could help local economy

Though the New Brunswick government has eased some restrictions related to COVID-19, the Chaleur Regional Tourism Office says the pandemic is still expected to have a major impact on the upcoming tourist season.

Tourism director Janine Daigle says remaining restrictions mean 34 'larger' festivals and events will have to be cancelled in 2020 along with hundreds of smaller music, art, and sporting events across the region.

Daigle says that means a loss of revenue for the region and fewer activities to draw visitors.

In addition, she says the on-going loss of revenue for operators could result in potential closures and fewer tourist attractions.

Local hotels and motels could also see a reduced occupancy rate, Daigle says, if border restrictions remain in place, noting up to 70 percent of the region's tourists are from Quebec.

With the tourist season fast approaching, Daigle says New Brunswickers should focus on 'staycationing', and support local businesses while discovering neighbouring communities.

Daigle says if people who typically travel outside the province spend their vacation dollars within their region, it could significantly help the local economy.