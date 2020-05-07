Chamber says business survival depends on length of pandemic, transition phase

As the province moves towards recovery from COVID-19, the Chaleur Chamber of Commerce says local businesses will face several challenges once the economy reopens.

With so much unknown, executive director Julie Pinette says most businesses remain unsure what challenges they'll face.

She says they want to comply with restrictions but still need to evaluate whether they can support the new model being proposed or continue with the products and services they're offering now.

While some businesses closed due to the pandemic, Pinette stays it's still not known exactly how many will be shuttered permanently.

Pinette says that will depend on the duration of the pandemic as well as the province's transition phase and says we should have a clearer picture on the effects on the business community in the next six months or so.

