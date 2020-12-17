Champagne keen to partner with new Biden administration on climate, COVID-19

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the incoming Biden administration in the United States will help stabilize the world order and give North America a good shot at beating COVID-19 and fighting climate change.



Champagne, who did an unusual amount of jet-setting during the pandemic this past year, says he wants to kick off 2021 with a post-inauguration visit to Washington to connect with Antony Blinken, Biden's nominee for secretary of state.



Champagne tells The Canadian Press the incoming Democratic administration of president-elect Joe Biden won't mean an end to the protectionism that has bedevilled Canada-U. S. relations for more than a century.



But Champagne says Biden himself, his Montreal-educated vice-president-elect Kamala Harris, and Blinken all know Canada well.



Blinken will play the key role in delivering on Biden's promise to re-engage the U.S. with world, reversing President Donald Trump's ``America First'' foreign policy.



Champagne says Canada wants to work side-by-side with what has traditionally been its closest ally and friend, and he wants to deliver that message to Blinken personally and as early as the pandemic allows.

