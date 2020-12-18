Champagne says he takes 'no lessons' from China on building support for two Michaels

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is shooting back at China's criticism of efforts to build international support for freeing two detained Canadians.



Champagne tells The Canadian Press he'll take no lessons from China when it comes to defending Canadian interests and standing up for Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.



He has led Canadian efforts to create a coalition of dozens of countries pushing China to release the two men, whom they say are being arbitrarily and unjustly imprisoned.



Kovrig and Spavor were arrested two years ago this month and now face what Canada and its allies reject as trumped-up charges of violating China's national security.



They say China is retaliating for the arrest of Chinese high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou (MUNG wan-JOH') on an American extradition, days before the ``two Michaels'' were apprehended.



China has repeatedly called for Meng's release and warned Canada against lobbying other countries for support in its quest to pressure Beijing to free the two Michaels.