Change in ferry service for Kennebecasis Island & Millidgeville-Summerville

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced a change in the ferry service for both the Millidgeville and Summerville crossing, and the crossing to Kennebecasis Island.

A release states, starting Friday May 15, the Peninsula Princess ferry will provide service to both crossings

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Oliver says the province has spent a significant sum of taxpayers money to have a private company provide between 12 and 16 hours a day of on-demand service to Kennebecasis Island.

Oliver added, "the province cannot continue this annual expanse and must look for more economical solutions and maximise our current resources."

The province says the Peninsula Princess will operate on a new schedule, which is available here.

The release states the 5:45 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. departures from Kennebecasis Island will not be offered before prior to June 1 at the earliest.