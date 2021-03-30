Charges expected for man accused of going door-to-door in Balmoral with machete

A 56-year-old man is expected to face charges after police received a complaint about him doing door-to-door in Balmoral with a machete.

The RCMP says the man was arrested on Saturday after reports he was carrying around a machete and talking about demons.

The Tribune reports he was taken for psychiatric assessment at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

Charges are pending, however it's not know exactly what they will be at this time.

(with files from the Tribune)