Charges laid after firearms, drugs seized in Minto

Police seized several firearms and drugs as a result of executing a search warrant at a home in Minto last week.

A release says around 5:15 a.m. on December 11, the RCMP received a complaint of an assault that had allegedly occurred at a home on Northside Drive in Minto.

A search warrant was executed at the residence as part of the investigation into the complaint.

RCMP say they seized two firearms and quantities of what are believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Police say they also seized a number of laptops, cell phones and tablets that are believed to have been stolen.

RCMP say five men, two women and a teenage girl were arrested at the home, with two of the women and one man later released.

24-year-old Quinten Bikaunieks, of Fredericton, appeared in court on December 12 and was charged with assault, forcible confinement and theft of a motor vehicle.

The release says he was remanded into custody and is due in court Monday for a bail hearing.

Police say the remaining three men, a 29-year-old man from Minto, a 28-year-old man from Minto, and a 25 year-old man from Fredericton and the 17-year-old girl, also from Fredericton, were released on promises to appear in court in March.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and are encouraging anyone who witnesses or suspects criminal activity in their neighbourhood to report it to police.