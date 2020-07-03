Charges laid after search warrant executed in Bathurst

The Bathurst Police Force says a man is facing drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was executed at a Bathurst residence on Monday.

A release states officers seized substances believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine as well as Canadian currency.

45-year-old Denis Chiasson appeared in court on Tuesday, where he faced two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say he is due to return to court for a Bail Hearing, election and plea on Monday July 6.

The search warrant was executed by the Bathurst police Force's Criminal Investigation Division with the assistance of Bathurst Police Force Patrol Section.