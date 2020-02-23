Charity condemns founder's alleged sexual abuse of women

Allegations of sexual abuse are surrounding a late Canadian Catholic figure who was known for his charity work for the developmentally disabled.

A report produced for the French-based charity of Jean Vanier alleges he sexually abused at least six women.

The L'Arche International report says Vanier engaged in "manipulative sexual relationships'' over a period from 1970 to 2005, usually with a "psychological hold'' over the alleged victims.

The report says ``the alleged victims felt deprived of their free will and so the sexual activity was coerced or took place under coercive conditions.''

Vanier died last year at age 90.

He was the son of former governor-general Georges P. Vanier and was heralded for helping improve conditions for the developmentally disabled in multiple countries over half a century.

He worked as a Canadian navy officer and professor before turning to charity work.