Charlo Airport continues to operate amid COVID-19 pandemic

Though the transportation industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charlo Airport says it continues to operate and grow.

On Tuesday, board chair David Montgomery said the facility has handled more than 1,500 flights since April, including several charter flights and flights related to forestry operations.

But Montgomery says he can't confirm that increase in Charlo's numbers is related to the Bathurst Regional Airport losing Air Canada as a carrier.

Meanwhile, Restigouche Regional Service Commission chair Brad Mann tells the Acadie-Nouvelle that the key to the Charlo Airport's success is diversity of partners and destinations.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)