A campground in Charlo is getting a major $400,000 overhaul.

Some of the changes include a new electrical system as well as the addition of a dog park, mini golf course, and a racetrack for remote-controlled vehicles.

More RV lots are also part of the plan.

The municipality is chipping in half of the price tag with the site's owner picking up the rest of the bill.

The campground hopes to open by the end of May.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)