The Charlottetown Islanders downed the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4 - 1 on Sunday.

The lone Titan goal was scored in the first period by Logan Chisholm, assisted by Harijs Brants.

Netminder Felix-Anthony Ethier stopped 37 shots.

The Titan's back in action at the KC Irving Centre on Tuesday afternoon for a New Year's Eve game against the Moncton Wildcats at 2pm.