Chief coroner releases results of two child death reviews

The Child Death Review Committee has released their findings in the deaths of two boys, a 16-year old and an eight-day old, whose families were receiving services from the Department of Social Development.

A release states the teen died following a motor vehicle accident, while the infant's death was related to Trisomy 13 and birth defects.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety says Chief Coroner Jérôme Ouellette made no recommendations were made in either case.

The committee reviews the deaths of children under 19, including those in the legal care of the Minister of Social Development, or whose families were in contact with the department within 12 months before the child's death.