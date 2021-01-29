iHeartRadio
-10°C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

Chief Electoral Officer needs ability to be flexible in emergencies: Poffenroth

Elections New Brunswick

Kim Poffenroth, New Brunswick's Chief Electoral Officer, says government needs to provide anyone who holds the post with more flexibility to respond to emergency situations that arise during a provincial election.

She made the recommendation, and eight others, in a special report tabled before the legislative assembly's standing committee on procedures, privileges and legislative officers on Wednesday.

Other recommendations include reviewing the existing mail-in process, a call to eliminate government appointing of returning officers, 

Elections New Brunswick is expected to release its official report on the September 14th, 2020 general election, which contains poll-by-poll results, voter turnout and other statistics, in the coming weeks.

Contests