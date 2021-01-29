Chief Electoral Officer needs ability to be flexible in emergencies: Poffenroth

Kim Poffenroth, New Brunswick's Chief Electoral Officer, says government needs to provide anyone who holds the post with more flexibility to respond to emergency situations that arise during a provincial election.

She made the recommendation, and eight others, in a special report tabled before the legislative assembly's standing committee on procedures, privileges and legislative officers on Wednesday.

Other recommendations include reviewing the existing mail-in process, a call to eliminate government appointing of returning officers,

Elections New Brunswick is expected to release its official report on the September 14th, 2020 general election, which contains poll-by-poll results, voter turnout and other statistics, in the coming weeks.