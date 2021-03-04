Chief medical adviser says Health Canada preparing for quick approval of boosters

Canada's chief medical adviser says her department is constantly receiving and reviewing new data on vaccines and COVID-19 variants and will be ready to quickly authorize needed boosters when they're available.



Dr. Supriya Sharma says the makers of all three vaccines Canada has authorized are required to submit all the information they have on variants, and are also all working on boosters.



Sharma says the boosters will need to meet Canada's high standards but testing and approving them is a quicker and simpler process than for the original vaccines.



There are more than 1,400 confirmed cases of three variants of concern in Canada as of Wednesday, including almost 1,300 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom.



Sharma says the existing vaccines, coupled with public health measures, will help slow the spread of the disease and reduce the risk that even more variants will emerge.



She says the vaccines Canada has approved offer excellent protection, and there are very good signs they will prevent most people from getting seriously ill or dying even if infected with the currently known variants.