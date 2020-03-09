Child care, education, housing at heart of affordability fears, Morneau told

Finance Minister Bill Morneau was told weeks into the Liberals' second mandate that Canadians are most worried about affordability in areas where governments have a lot of power over prices - particularly child care.

The Canadian Press obtained the November presentation through the Access to Information Act.

Though wage growth has stayed ahead of inflation over the past 15 years, officials told Morneau that the costs of ``highly visible items'' like child care, education, and prescriptions have surged faster.

The documents note that ``differences in policy prioritization'' among provinces have led to wide gaps in affordability and access to child care.

Morneau was also provided policy options, but the recommendations were not released because officials say they are sensitive government advice.

The federal finance minister is weeks away from delivering his first budget of the Liberal government's minority mandate, which he has said will prioritize climate change and easing Canadians' worries about the cost of living.



